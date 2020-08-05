Inuyasha Fans Are Obsessed with Its Sequel's First Clip
Later this year, anime fans will once again be brought into the world of swords and the supernatural by entering into the sequel of Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and with the first clip of the anime set to be released this fall hitting online, fans are freaking out over the introduction of the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru! With character details having swirled around the internet for months with this upcoming installment in the world of Inuyasha, we definitely can't wait to see how the world of demons is revisited by Sunrise studio!
"Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon" new PV (LQ ver.) #半妖の夜叉姫 pic.twitter.com/MFxjMIc6bs— Ranobe Sugoi (+) (@RanobeSugoi) August 2, 2020
What did you think of the first clip from Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? What are your predictions for the story that follows the daughter of Inuyasha and the daughters of his half-brother, Sesshomaru? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Inuyasha!
She looks like the perfect combo of her parents 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IbyGFeTjLU— Moroha aka Beniyasha Destroyer of Lands (@Aoikun) August 1, 2020
That Inuyasha spin-off bouta be GAS PACK😫🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥✨ pic.twitter.com/Nm9gwA8qi3— Bird Chest Papi (@BlvkDivmonds) August 2, 2020
The Inuyasha Sequel got a first look today, YashaHime: Princess Half-Demon, which will focus on the Daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome and the Twin Son and Daughter of Sesshomaru. The anime is set to debut in the Fall.
I really hope Toonami is all over this later in the year... pic.twitter.com/jXCX4JJ0eG— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) August 3, 2020
anyway im losing it over their daughter...she looks so much like inuyasha pic.twitter.com/QQltJAitSK— baji chifuyu fans (@gojoism) August 1, 2020
inuyasha sequel looks amazing i can’t wait 🥺#Yashahime pic.twitter.com/FOvNwU2ftH— pb @ rent a girlfriend (@pbuwu_) August 2, 2020
me with tears in my eyes: her facial expressions are so inuyasha i wanna CRY pic.twitter.com/lkX4zUtOQP— 🖤❤️Stephie🐺 (@heyystephieee) August 1, 2020
MY BABYYYYY HAS FANGGGSS!!! Omg she looks JUST like her Father 🥺🥺🥺😍😍😍❤❤❤😭😭😭😭🤧🤧
I Love Her So Much ! 💖💖 She's Perfect 🥺 Protect Her At All Cost!! #inuyasha #Yashahime pic.twitter.com/9I3WA71ezQ— Pok3n (@Pok3n1) August 1, 2020
Their smiles are so similar. Moroha is the female version of InuYasha! 😭 Oh my god, my dream come true ... ❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/11y7HtF6wT— 🌙 Choko (@Chokomuffin06) August 2, 2020
