Inuyasha Fans Are Obsessed with Its Sequel's First Clip

Later this year, anime fans will once again be brought into the world of swords and the supernatural by entering into the sequel of Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and with the first clip of the anime set to be released this fall hitting online, fans are freaking out over the introduction of the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru! With character details having swirled around the internet for months with this upcoming installment in the world of Inuyasha, we definitely can't wait to see how the world of demons is revisited by Sunrise studio!

What did you think of the first clip from Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? What are your predictions for the story that follows the daughter of Inuyasha and the daughters of his half-brother, Sesshomaru? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Inuyasha!