Inuyasha Creator Credits Attack On Titan and More as Recent Inspirations

Rumiko Takahashi shocked the world when she announced that the world of Inuyasha would be returning in the form of the sequel anime series of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, and the legendary mangaka has recently shared which anime franchises she counts as "inspiration" in creating her new supernatural entries! With Yashahime following the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, there are plenty of mysteries regarding the fates of characters from the first series that have fans questions just what Takahashi has in store when it comes to her franchise that blends the magical world of the past with the present!

Sequel series have become a hot ticket item in the world of anime these past few years, with Dragon Ball returning in the form of Dragon Ball Super for example. Though many had believed that Inuyasha would never return, it was clear that Takahashi still had stories to tell that revolved around the world that she had created years ago. With a few episodes of the anime series having been released, fans are beginning to fall in love with the three demon slayers in Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha who all hold several characteristics that are amazingly close to their fathers.

Twitter User Manga Mogura shared a translation from a recent interview that Rumiko Takhashi had with the publication, "Da Vinci", stating that she saw anime franchises such as Attack On Titan, Golden Kamuy, and Beastars as series that were able to leave an impression on her in recent memory:

Rumiko Takahashi revealed in a recent interview in the latest Da Vinci issue 12/2020 that these 3 manga series

left an impact on her:

"Beastars"

"Golden Kamuy"

"Attack in Titan" pic.twitter.com/AI3WlL47uM — Manga Mogura (@MangaMogura) November 13, 2020

Takahashi isn't just focused on the world of Inuyasha, but has also started a new manga series dubbed "Mao" that follows a brand new set of characters attempting to navigate their way through a magical world. While Mao has yet to be adapted into an anime of its own in a similar vein as Yashahime, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see this latest story eventually brought to life via the medium.

