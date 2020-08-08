Inuyasha Fans Can't Wait to See Sesshomaru as a Dad in the Sequel
Inuyasha fans couldn't believe it when the franchise announced that the world of magic and monsters would be returning with its sequel series later this fall in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, but fans were perhaps even more surprised when they learned that the series would have the daughters of both Inuyasha and his half brother, Sesshomaru, taking the reins. The idea of a sequel was hard enough to comprehend for many but the idea that Sesshomaru was now a proud parent almost seemed like it was something that could never have happened and fans are still trying to wrap their heads around it.
While the mother of both Towa and Setsuna, the daughters of Sesshomaru, is still a mystery, we're sure that this revelation will be revealed in time and fans will have the opportunity to discover just which "lucky lady" was able to actually parent daughters with the stoic half demon.
What do you think of Sesshomaru being a father? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Inuyasha!
Be Good, Please Be Good
All I ask for now is to please make it so Sesshomaru was a good father to his cute daughters before Towa moved in with Sota. Please don’t make him be an absent father like fucking Sasuke PLZ! And if he is ya’ll can blame me for jinxing it #InuyashaSequel #sesshomaru pic.twitter.com/rheATwkefY— AriamJan (@ariam_jan) August 7, 2020
Some Cosplay Is In The Works
Destiny: "I still have Sesshomaru fabric...."
Me: " oh yeah?"
Destiny: " oh well, I guess I'll just cosplay a bad father."— トースティー🍞 No Justice No Peace (@ToastieChan) August 7, 2020
There's Definitely A Resemblance
Like father like daughters (Sesshomaru & Towa & Setsuna) 😊 pic.twitter.com/ZV39WiULDe— Nagia (@Windermyre) August 7, 2020
Is The Mother Rin?
"Sesshomaru was written as a fAtHeR fIgUrE"
Miss Rumiko, Ken Narita, Sachi, Satou and the whole production staff: https://t.co/L6CjH76P97 pic.twitter.com/8PB43X4mKW— ☪𝖊𝖑𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖆⁷ ✧ 殺りん結婚 🔞 SESSRIN MARRIED (@ceIestiaIover) August 3, 2020
Maybe Not Father Of The Year
So you tryna tell me Sesshomaru named his youngest daughter after the man who killed his father? Setsuna = Takemaru of Setsuna— Pam Griers Left Boob (@shailuver) August 7, 2020
Sesshomaru The Family Man
When sesshomaru makes an appearance in yashahime and we get to see how he is as a father and uncle pic.twitter.com/Tu9hoM9aMh— uzui’s manager (@tobiokillua) August 6, 2020
Time For The Daughters To Steal The Show
this Inuyasha spin-off is giving me flashbacks and making me feel old as hell.
I am present for Sesshomaru's daughters being superior and stealing the show, just like their father.— 19-19th Chance (@SimplyChance_x) August 7, 2020
Sesshomaru As A Father = Good, Rin As A Mother = Bad
Pls sesshomaru pls say u didn't have kids with rin I want to be happy ur a father of two beautiful girls 😭😭😭 this is so distressing— pinky(254/300) (@eatmyak) August 8, 2020
