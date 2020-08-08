Inuyasha Fans Can't Wait to See Sesshomaru as a Dad in the Sequel

Inuyasha fans couldn't believe it when the franchise announced that the world of magic and monsters would be returning with its sequel series later this fall in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, but fans were perhaps even more surprised when they learned that the series would have the daughters of both Inuyasha and his half brother, Sesshomaru, taking the reins. The idea of a sequel was hard enough to comprehend for many but the idea that Sesshomaru was now a proud parent almost seemed like it was something that could never have happened and fans are still trying to wrap their heads around it.

While the mother of both Towa and Setsuna, the daughters of Sesshomaru, is still a mystery, we're sure that this revelation will be revealed in time and fans will have the opportunity to discover just which "lucky lady" was able to actually parent daughters with the stoic half demon.

