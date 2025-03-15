Invincible Season 3 Finale Reveals SPOILER’S God-Level Powers

Invincible Season 3 has officially come to an end, and the final episode of the season revealed the god level power that Atom Eve really has at her disposal when push comes to shove. Invincible Season 3 was one of the most monumental seasons of the animated series to date. Because while Mark had thought the worst had come to pass by the end of the second season, it was really only the beginning as this had only gotten more desperate and destructive with each new episode this season. And it all came to its climax with the final episode too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invincible Season 3 came to an end with Mark fighting the strongest foe he’d ever come across, Conquest, and he alone was not going to be enough to take down this new Viltrumite. Although Eve was injured from everything that happened in the Invincible War, she heads back out to save Mark right when he needed it. It’s through her death at Conquest’s hands that she unlocks a huge new level of power, but it’s activation might be hiding more danger for her than fans expect.

Prime Video

Invincible Season 3 Kills Eve in Major Fake Out

Invincible Season 3 begins Mark’s fight against Conquest, and the Viltrumite was just as terrifying as fans had expected. As Conquest revealed about himself, he’s the one sent when the Empire doesn’t care about the state of the planet he needs to conquer. He’s there to wipe out Mark, and make sure the planet is ready for their conquest. Thankfully, Eve steps into the fight and shows off a lot of different abilities that actually keep the Viltrumite at bay for a while as she even changed the density of the air to slow him down in the process.

But while Eve is able to display a number of abilities she had not been able to use in fights before, she’s ultimately defeated by Conquest as he shoves his hand through her stomach. It very much looks like the series has killed off yet another fan favorite character in order to really lay the pain into Mark, but thankfully this is soon confirmed to not be the case as Eve’s powers kick in full. Much like seen during the Atom Eve special, she’s got a special hidden element of her abilities that powers up when her body is under intense physical duress.

Prime Video

Atom Eve Evolves Her Powers Against Conquest

It’s then revealed that Atom Eve’s body automatically put itself back together. Wrapping herself within a powerful energy, she sends a massive blast to deal some major damage to Conquest. It’s with this opening that Mark is finally able to bring down Conquest, and he and Eve are able to survive another day. As Eve explains to Mark later, it’s like her body has removed the limiter placed on her during her early experiments as a child. Now she can manipulate organic material.

But through the end of the episode, it’s also made clear that Eve’s powers aren’t exactly all the way back up to snuff. Because while her body was essentially able to reboot her after death, it’s almost as if she didn’t fully come back the way she was before. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether this is a result of her gaining a new level of power she needs to control, or if her powers are on the fritz overall after exhausting them to such a degree. But we’ll see as Invincible returns for Season 4 in the near future.