Invincible Season 3 Drops New Sneak Peek Ahead of Premiere: Watch

Invincible will be returning to screens with Season 3 in just a few more days from the time of this publication, and the animated series has shared a new sneak peek ahead of its premiere. Invincible Season 3 is undoubtedly one of the biggest animated returns of the year thus far as fans have been waiting to see how all of the status quo changes from Season 2 kick into place. Mark Grayson is about to enter an intense new phase of his life and hero career, and there are some fearsome foes that are just on the horizon coming next.

Invincible Season 3 will be making its debut with Prime Video beginning on February 6th, and the series is hyping up what’s coming next with a new sneak peek showing off the first of what to expect. Given that the season is premiering so soon, Invincible is playing coy about how much they want to share ahead of time, however. But it’s another intense look at the showdown between Mark and Cecil that has been teased through all of the promotional materials for the new season thus far. Check it out below.

ONE WEEK until Season 3!!! We'd give you a new trailer, but then we'd run the risk of spoiling a bunch of insane stuff you're going to see. So this is all we got. pic.twitter.com/Hw7R0HX22E — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) January 30, 2025

When Does Invincible Season 3 Come Out?

Co-produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, Invincible Season 3 will be officially making its debut with Prime Video on Thursday, February 6th. This first week will include the first three episodes of the new season, and new episodes will then be released on a weekly basis on Thursdays after. With the full release schedule for the new season previously announced, it has also been confirmed that the final episode of Invincible Season 3 will be Episode 8, and will be streaming with Prime Video on March 13th. There will be no breaks in between episodes this season.

Joining the already stacked voice cast returning for their respective roles, Invincible Season 3 is also adding the likes of Aaron Paul, Simu Liu, Jonathan Banks, Kate Mara, Xolo Maridueña, John DiMaggio, Tzi Ma, Doug Bradley, and Christian Convery in various roles. Jonathan Banks and Doug Bradley’s characters have yet to be confirmed as of the time of this publication, however, as Invincible is keeping them a secret until their full debut in the series. So fans have quite a lot to look forward to outside of what’s been revealed in sneak peek clips like in the one seen above.

Why You Should Watch Invincible Season 3

Invincible Season 3 is going to take Mark Grayson down a much darker path than seen in the first two seasons. The end of Season 2 saw Mark killing his first real villain, and that’s going to have an impact on him regardless of how he’s trying to push it down. All the while, Earth is still very much in constant trouble. This includes not only all of the usual supervillains that pop up each season, but the ever approaching Viltrumite Empire.

Mark had been tasked with bringing the Earth under the Viltrumite Empire within a certain amount of time, so he needs to be sure he’s ready for what’s coming next when they start to check in on that progress. This is going to cause tension between Mark and many of the other characters in the series, and now fans are going to see how all of that develops as Invincible continues through its season of changes while building towards something much bigger on the horizon. It’s all going to get more aggressive in the series from this point onwards.