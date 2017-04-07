Jim Belushi Responds to Twitter's Flood of Anime Recommendations

✖

Jim Belushi shocked many an anime fan when he took to social media and asked for recommendations when it comes to anime movies and series following his enjoyment of the Makoto Shinkai directed film, Your Name, and recently, the prolific actor has made waves once again by responding to the countless messages sent his way! With the various choices ranging from classics like Cowboy Bebop and Redline to off the beaten path discoveries such as 5 Cm Per Second and Banana Fish, with even the likes of Funimation getting in on the recommendations for the star of According To Jim!

Belushi shared these hilarious Tweets via his Official Twitter Account, thanking fans for their many anime suggestions while also sharing his love of cannabis, which makes sense considering that the Hollywood actor currently has a ninety-three-acre cannabis farm that he works on in Oregon:

Anime isn’t the worst reason to trend on twitter I guess - ha! Thanks for the suggestions everyone. — Jim Belushi (@JimBelushi) December 29, 2020

Apparently, a lot of people think anime and cannabis go together. I guess I’m set! — Jim Belushi (@JimBelushi) December 29, 2020

For those who have yet to see Makoto Shinkai's epic romance movie, Your Name, the movie follows a pair of star crossed lovers that are separated by time, as well as a mystery as to what happened to a doomed town that has only so much time to figure out the calamity coming their way. Shinkai's follow-up, Weathering With You, is very much a romance story but tells a very different story from the one we witnessed before. Currently, Makoto is working on his next big project that has a lot to live up to considering the positive responses that were received by both Your Name and Weathering With You!

Belushi himself is no stranger to the world of anime, even though he saw his first recently with Your Name, as he lent his voice talents to the often missed Studio Ghibli movie, My Neighbors The Yamadas. Hopefully, with Belushi's newfound love of the medium, we'll see the actor participating in some new projects that fall into the realm of anime!

