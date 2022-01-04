JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Proves Just How Unbreakable Reimi Is

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had plenty of strange characters in its long history, with the Stands of both heroes and villains alike being some of the most colorful, difficult to comprehend beings in anime history. Though one of the spookiest characters of Diamond Is Unbreakable didn’t even have a Stand, with one cosplayer bringing back the spectre known as Reimi following her role in the fourth part of the franchise as she attempted to get revenge on the man that killed her, Yoshikage Kira.

Reimi was unique not just for being a spectre that assisted Josuke and his friends in their battle against Kira, but she was also a character that had no Stand of her own, and considering how many heroes and villains alike in the series do have Stands, this made for a major departure for a supporting character. While Reimi was killed as a result of Kira’s reign of terror, she was eventually able to get her revenge, not by killing her murderer mind you, but by waiting for his spirit in the afterlife and watching his soul get torn to ribbons as a result of making a fatal decision in the supernatural alleyway. Needless to say, Reimi was able to accomplish her goal with gusto.

Instagram Cosplayer Ritheania.C shared this pitch-perfect take on the supporting character of Diamond Is Unbreakable, with Reimi remaining one of the most unique characters created by Hirohiko Araki and playing a significant role on the Joestar clan in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure:

Though Reimi found peace in the finale of Diamond Is Unbreakable, it is possible that she might make an appearance in the spin-off manga, as Josuke is currently battling against the Stardust Crusader villain known as Hol Horse. With JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure set to return for a ninth part in the tentatively titled “JoJo Lands,” it seems as though there are plenty of opportunities for the strange franchise to bring back some fan-favorite characters that were once thought lost.

Do you think we might see Reimi return in the future of Hirohiko Araki’s anime franchise? Who is your favorite JoJo character who never had a Stand? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.