JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Highlights Foo Fighters with This Wild Cosplay

Netflix recently revealed that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean had a stellar opening weekend, netting over thirteen million hours of viewership and putting it within swinging distance of the likes of Squid Game and Hellbound. With the sixth part of Hirohiko Araki’s franchise taking the opportunity to explore the newest Joestar, Jolyne Cujoh, one fan has decided to share Cosplay that brings the strange creature known as Foo Fighters to life who has earned her place as one of the weirdest characters of the series.

When Foo Fighters, aka F.F. in the English translation, first hit the scene in Stone Ocean, she was an antagonist to both Jolyne Cujoh and Ermes Costello, guarding the discs that had been stolen by the nefarious Pucci and his Stand known as Whitesnake. Luckily for the latest Joestar, Jolyne was able to convince Foo Fighters, who is a collective of super-intelligent plankton, to join her cause after the Stand overtook the body of a deceased prisoner. Luckily for both Joylne and Ermes, Foo Fighters has quite a few tricks up her sleeve and is able to unleash some devastating attacks when they are threatened by enemy Stand users.

Instagram Cosplayer Tana Kay Cos not only brought Foo Fighters to life with some spot-on Cosplay, but the fan of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was also able to capture the creepier side of the Stand/Stand User hybrid by depicting the black gunk that surrounds F.F. as a part of her plankton persona:

The first twelve episodes of Stone Ocean are currently available on Netflix, with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans already waiting to hear when the sixth part of the anime will release new episodes. Of course, like Stone Free being translated to Stone Ocean and Kiss being translated to Smack, Foo Fighters had to have her name changed as a way to skirt copyright issues, like so many other characters of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Needless to say, expect some big moments and battles for Foo Fighters in the future of Stone Ocean’s anime adaptation whenever Netflix decides to return to the world of the daughter of Jotaro Kujo.

Who is your favorite heroine in the ranks of Stone Ocean? What was your favorite Foo Fighters moment in the sixth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.