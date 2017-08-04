JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Animator Pens Collage of Koichi And Friends

✖

"Joestar The Inherited Soul" is only a few days away, touted as the biggest event for the franchise ever, and one animator for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has decided to honor the birthday of one of Diamond Is Unbreakable's biggest characters to celebrate. Koichi was a tried and true friend to the protagonist Josuke, being granted a Stand of his own thanks to the Requiem Arrow in the forms of Echoes, which saved his life more than once while evolving to better handle enemy Stand Users and the final villain of the sleepy town of Morioh in Yoshikage Kira.

Koichi was an interesting character in the roster of the tiny town known as Morioh, finding himself in some hair-raising situations, especially thanks to his future girlfriend, Yukako Yamagashi, who had the ability to transform her hair into a violent weapon. With Yukako kidnapping Koichi and putting him through some truly heinous tests in order to "make him into a man", this confrontation acted as the first time that we saw Echoes evolve into a new state, granting the young high schooler the power to defeat Yamagashi while also developing his inner strength as a Stand User. Though Koichi had a brief role to play in Golden Wind, coming face to face with Giorno Giovanna, it seems as if his role in Hirohiko Araki's franchise has come to a close for now.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Animator, Kohei Ashiya, took to their Official Twitter Account to celebrate Koichi's birthday with a new collage that not only features the wielder of Echoes, but also several of the biggest players in the fourth saga of the series in Diamond Is Unbreakable:

Though fans still aren't sure what news will be revealed during April 4th's "Joestar The Inherited Soul" Event, many are banking on the idea that David Production will confirm that Season Six, Stone Ocean, is in production.

What do you think of this gorgeous collage that unites the characters of Diamond Is Unbreakable? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.