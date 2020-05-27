JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Give Kakyoin And His Stand A New Spin

✖

Throughout the strange anime franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, there have been countless weird Stands and Stand Users but one cosplayer has decided to focus the spotlight on the dearly departed supporting character of Kakyoin from the anime's third season, Stardust Crusaders. Kakyoin started off his "career" in the franchise as a villain, following the orders of Dio Brando thanks in part to his fear of the vampire villain but eventually found himself helping out Jotaro Kujo, Joseph Joestar, and the other Stand Users set to free the world of Dio's quest to take over the world!

Kakyoin did make a return, which many fans of JoJo might not know about, in the video game dubbed JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven. Uniting all the generations of Joestar across the many story lines and manga installments created by Hirohiko Araki, the ending of the game gave us a look into a shocking event. With the installment showing us dark versions of Kakyoin and other departed Stand Users from Stardust Crusaders, the final minutes of the game revealed that Kakyoin and the other friends of Jotaro had indeed come back to life!

Instagram Cosplayer Cherry_Kak shared her amazing interpretation of the cherry tying supporting character of Stardust Crusaders, along with his Stand of Hierophant Green who had the ability to pull off some insane maneuvers thanks in part to its liquid like form:

While Kakyoin probably won't be re-appearing in the main continuity following Eyes of Heaven, it's clear that fans still hold a place close to their hearts for this departed hero from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure!

What do you think of this Bizarre Cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Joestars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.