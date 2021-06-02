JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Stands Jolyne Next To Stone Free

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to return to the world of anime with the adaptation of its sixth part of the franchise, Stone Ocean, and fans of the series created by Hirohiko Araki are already trying their hands at bringing Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of the Stardust Crusader, Jotaro, to life, with one fan employing some truly spot on Cosplay. Employing the power of her Stand, Stone Free, the upcoming storyline is most assuredly one of the strangest arcs of the series so far, and for a series like JoJo, this is definitely saying something.

Jolyne's adventures during this sixth part of the franchise sees the daughter of Jotaro navigating her way through a maximum-security prison, attempting to clear her name of a crime that she didn't commit. Now struggling against Enemy Stand Users that were put into place by a nefarious plan hatched in the mind of Dio Brando, it's an uphill battle for Jolyne as she encounters Stands who are both allies and enemies. While this upcoming adaptation might be the latest story to hit the anime, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has continued in the manga, with the storylines of Steelball Run and JoJolion telling alternate reality stories that introduce fans to entirely new Joestars.

Instagram Cosplayer Bunbun shared this impressive take on Jolyne's unique style, also placing her directly in front of her Stand who has the ability to not only deliver a series of machine-gun blows to her opponents, but can also transform both herself and Cujoh in a series of strings which comes in handy quite often in the series:

Jolyne will be the first female protagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to date, with Hirohiko Araki specifically wanting to tell the story of Jotaro's daughter and the troubles that she encounters as a result of being the daughter of the Stardust Crusader. Needless to say, there will be plenty of insanity in the upcoming adventure, and while a release date, or production company, has yet to be unveiled with regards to Jolyne's arrival, JoJo fans are dying to see the return of the anime series.

Are you hyped for Jolyne's season in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.