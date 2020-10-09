JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Gets Into The Halloween Spirit With Killer Queen Pumpkin

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure didn't have any episodes dedicated to Halloween, but it certainly had its fair share of terrifying moments across the different adventures of the Joestars, and now one fan has created the perfect expression for their love of one of the scariest Stands in the form of Yoshikage Kira's Stand, Killer Queen. Using a jack-o-lantern to perfectly capture the menace of this Stand, Killer Queen will remain one of the most powerful Stands to ever exist within the series thanks in part to the number of explosive abilities that are at Kira's disposal.

Yoshikage Kira was the main antagonist of the fourth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime, acting as a serial killer that simply wanted a "quiet life" wherein he could eliminate women at his discretion. Once Kira had killed a victim, he would hold fast to their hands, using them in disturbing ways throughout his normal daily activities. Luckily, despite Killer Queen's insane levels of power, Josuke Higashikata and his Crazy Diamond Stand were able to bring down the serial killer within the sleepy town of Morioh, and avenge the victims of the madman. Though Kira might not get the same notoriety as Dio Brando, he definitely proved to be one of the biggest villains in the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki!

Reddit User The Last Of Heroes shared this amazing Jack-O-Lantern that carves the visage of Killer Queen to prep for Halloween, honoring the villain of Diamond Is Unbreakable who claimed numerous victims in the sleepy town of Miroh while attempting to live a "quiet life":

JoJo fans have been excited recently at the idea that the sixth season of the anime might be announced next year as a big event is scheduled to arrive in the spring. With fans dying to see the Stone Ocean story arc animated by David Production, we fully expect to see more audiences to get to know Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro who had a big role to play in Diamond Is Unbreakable alongside his half-brother in Josuke!

What do you think of this JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Jack-O-Lantern? What anime do you consider to be the perfect Halloween fare for this year?