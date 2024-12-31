Dragon Ball Daima & Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Actress to Be Working Less Due to PTSD

Japanese voice actress Fairouz Ai has had a busy few years, having worked on big titles like Dragon Ball Daima, Kaiju No. 8, Chainsaw Man, and Pokemon. However, despite her prolific career, the actress has decided to take a step back and will be working less moving forward. Ai and the agency she works for, Raccoon Dog, have confirmed she’s suffering from PTSD and wants to focus on recovering rather than getting more work. Ai goes over more details about her struggles on her X account, stating she developed PTSD a few months ago but won’t elaborate on the cause of it, claiming it is a private matter. She’s working less on the advice of her doctors and apologizes to the production teams she worked with for causing any inconvenience.

Ai also discusses the difficulties of living up to everyone’s expectations, a common complaint among celebrities and voice actors. People who have fans and an established image among a certain group of people constantly feel the pressure to match everyone’s perspective. While Ai’s position seems like a privilege for many, the fact is that she works really hard to keep her status among the voice-acting community and has to keep up with appearances for multiple fandoms. Even though the cause of her PTSD isn’t specified, it’s probably for the best for the actress to take in less work and not be as involved, at least for a little while, so that she can work on her mental health.

Fairouz Ai is a Japanese-Egyptian actress who rose to prominence with her voice work on How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? and Kandagawa Jet Girls. Her first breakout role that gained overseas traction was nabbing the lead role of Jolyne Cujo in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Ai was a fan of the JoJo universe beforehand, and the role of Jolyne Cujo garnered her renowned attention. She has since starred in leading roles for prominent shows, including the voice Power in Chainsaw Man and Ramona Flowers in the Japanese dub of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

In 2024, Ai plays Kikoru Shinomiya in Kaiju No. 8 and Panzy in Dragon Ball Daima. While Ai plans to work less in the coming months, she isn’t taking a temporary retirement and will be part of several upcoming projects. She will likely continue voicing Panzy in Daima and is listed as part of the cast for Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc. She’s been cast for the upcoming Magical Girl Raising Project Restart anime and I’m Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? Ai was also in attendance at Jump Festa ’25 to promote Dragon Ball Daima, Chainsaw Man, and Kaiju No. 8.

While Fairouz Ai will be slowing down her workload, she won’t completely disappear from anime. Fans will still get her voice on some of the most popular anime series coming out in the next few years. Hopefully, working less will give her enough time to work on her mental health and recover from her PTSD.

H/T: Anime News Network, Raccoon Dog website