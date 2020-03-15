JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights Giorno’s Best Look

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure wrapped up its fifth season last year, and ever since fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a potential sixth season adapting the next part of Hirohiko Araki’s original manga. While the previous parts of the anime were indeed well received by fans, it seemed like Part 5 is when it really stuck. Golden Wind is perhaps one of the more accessible variations of the series as it features a single story with twists and turns, but then decides to throw all of that out of the window for the climax of the series.

But one of the reasons fans tended to flock to the fifth part of the series the most was the various personalities of the core Bucciarati Gang. Giorno served as the straight man anchor to the rest of the wild personalities of the others, and often took a backseat to much of the action until it was his turn to really get into the swing of things.

This delay of Giorno’s main foray into the action paid of very well especially when it came to the end of the season as a whole. All of this waiting was definitely worth it to many fans since the season ended on Giorno’s best look in the entire Golden Wind saga. This boss look was captured perfectly by artist @sazhiro_ (who you can find on Instagram here) through cosplay that taps into Giorno’s truly golden aura. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhiro (@sazhiro_) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:10pm PDT

The final moments of the Golden Wind saga saw Giorno take his place on the Passione throne, and it was a fitting end for the person with the strongest Stand in the franchise to date. Not only did Golden Experience Requiem rewind time, but it had all the other god like abilities that it had before. Giorno was relegated to the sidelines for most of the season while the Bucciarati Gang took care of most of the fights, but he rose to prominence at just the right time for this payoff.

What did you think of Giorno Giovanna’s time in Golden Wind compared to the rest of the Bucciarati Gang? Who was your favorite member? Who’s your favorite JoJo in the franchise so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!