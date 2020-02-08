JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Puts Golden 17th Century Spin on Giorno

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of the longest running action manga and anime running today, but it's never quite gotten stale as series creator Hirohiko Araki has completely reinvented the series every couple of years with a fresh set of characters, settings, and even time periods. There have been multiple universes, long spanning stories, and each part of the series has been so distinct that many fans have favored some parts over others. One of the particular favorites has been the fifth part, Golden Wind, which introduces a group of young hooligans out to change the world.

But while Golden Wind takes place in the early 2000s, what would Giorno Giovanna and the Bucciarati Gang look like if the fifth part took place in a different time period instead? With its Italy setting and many classical artistic influences, this would certainly be the one part to definitely make great use of a period setting.

This concept was proven to be a strong one as artist @steamielcosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) shared a cool new look for Giorno as if Giovanna was a member of the elite back in the 17th Century. It's a much different look for the character, but also fits particularly well with the strong core design of the original costume. Check it out below:

Golden Wind was the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series that wrapped up its anime run last year. It follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. Giorno ended the series at a much different stage than when he began, and this 17th Century look would have been a fun final look for the character at the end of the series given how much he changes!

But 17th Century period piece or not, the fifth season was so well received that fans are currently anxious to see when the next part of the manga will get the anime treatment too. You can currently find the series now streaming on Crunchyroll, and the English dub of the series is now airing on Saturday nights as part of Adult Swim's Toonami block. Would you watch a 17th Century Golden Wind? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!