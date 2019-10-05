Stunning JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Recreates Trish in Real Life

The Golden Wind may be over, but the memory of Giorno Giovanna and his crew live on in the hearts and minds of fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure all over the world! More specifically, cosplayers manage to try their hands at bringing the otherworldly, yet strangely amazing, fashion styles of the various Stand wielders that make appearance throughout the fifth season. One of the main goals of the protagonists, aside from taking over the Passione mob, was protecting the daughter of the diabolical Diavolo, Trish, who has a few secrets of her own up her sleeve.

Twitter User PyonYame shared her cosplay that brings the pink haired wielder of the Stand, Spicy Lady, to life with a costume that shows off her crazy pink hair, unique fashion sense, and most importantly, her ability to get down and dirty when the need arises:

Trish had quite the unique Stand in the form of Spicy Lady, named Spice Girl in the original Japanese language version. Though this Stand had the standard attack ability of delivering a number of machine gun punches to an opponent, Spicy Lady also had the ability to transform objects into “rubber versions” of themselves, making their elasticity much more flexible when they were hit by her punches. While the powers of Spicy Lady weren’t shown off that much, they were essential when the gang was fighting off the terror that was Notorious BIG, a Stand that was released following the death of its owner.

Trish eventually manages to fight alongside Giorno and company against her father Diavolo, looking to eliminate his daughter in order to further hide his identity from the world as the leader of Passione. In the final battle against Diavolo, Trish was actually body swapped with Mista, making the entire affair that much more confusing! Ultimately, her assistance was instrumental in bringing down her father and opening up Diavolo to an attack that trapped him inside of a time loop thanks to the new form of Golden Wind, Requiem.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay of Trish from the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.