JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Tackles Mob Psycho 100 with This Spot-On Sketch

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Mob Psycho 100 might not have a lot in common, but the two strange anime franchises have been brought together with an ingenious fan art crossover that imagines what the young high schooler named Mob, who happens to have psychic powers, would look like if he were to be one of the cast members of the Joestar clan. Though Mob's anime only has two seasons to its name, the franchise that was created by the same man who created One-Punch Man has reached a level of popularity that rivals that of your favorite Stand Users!

Mob Psycho 100, for those who haven't seen the anime series, revolves around a young boy with some amazing psychic abilities, fighting against ghosts and supernatural forces that happen to threaten the world of the living. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has insane powers in common with Mob in that there are a number of Stands that harbor powers that you would never see anywhere else within the medium of anime. Though neither Mob Psycho 100 or JoJo's Bizarre Adventure have been confirmed to have their respective third and sixth seasons, we would imagine that it will only be a matter of time until we once again return to the anime worlds created by ONE and Hirohiko Araki.

Reddit Fan Artist RDSteve shared this impressive crossover fan art that imagines what Mob would have looked like if he were created under the pen of Hirohiko Araki and became a part of the universe that has made "Stands" so popular within the anime community around the world:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans have been stoked for the past weeks, following the announcement that some big news for the series will be dropping next month as a part of the Warner Bros panel at an upcoming convention. While the news itself has yet to be confirmed, many are believing it to be a new anime project in the world of the Joestar blood line. Whether this means the confirmation of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean or another OVA that might follow one of the cast members of the Golden Wind, we'll be sure to report what's in store for the future of this strange series.

Would you like to see an official crossover between JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Mob Psycho 100? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

