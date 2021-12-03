JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Surprises With Major Villain Return

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure released its newest season on Netflix earlier this week, with the first twelve episodes of Stone Ocean taking the opportunity to not only introduce us to Jolyne Cujoh, but bring her father, Jotaro, back into the mix. With Cujoh now having to save the life of her estranged father, the series has taken the opportunity to bring back a major villain alongside the main hero of Stardust Crusaders, hinting that the future of the Sixth Part of the series will have some major ties to the past of the Hirohiko Araki franchise.

The final episode of the first twelve installments of Stone Ocean delivers a flashback that sees the priest of Green Street Dolphin Penitentiary having a face to face meeting with none other than Dio Brando, the blood-drinking antagonist who had previously placed his head on the shoulders of his sworn enemy, Jonathan Joestar. From this brief glimpse of this past event, we see that Pucci and Dio shared a friendship with one another and would regularly have chats with one another to talk about the mysteries of life, with this previous meeting seeing the pair discussing how humanity can get to heaven and whether or not the afterlife could be achieved here on Earth. Clearly, this discussion is set to have a big effect on the future of Jolyne.

While Dio’s role in the finale hints at the idea that his legacy will play a big role in Stone Ocean, manga readers of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure know that there are some major revelations that are yet to come when it comes to the vampire responsible for the death of Jonathan Joestar. While Brando won’t be coming back to life following his demise at the hands of both Jotaro Kujo and Star Platinum, it certainly seems as though the wheels are in motion for his revenge to be carried out from beyond the grave.

Currently, the release date for the remainder of the episodes of this sixth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has yet to be released by Netflix, though there is still major territory that needs to be covered in this anime adaptation of the story created by Hirohiko Araki.

What did you think of Dio Brando’s return to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.