Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Hypes Inumaki Toge with All-New Stills

It has been quite the wait for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to head overseas, but it won’t be much longer before the movie makes landfall in the U.S. The much-anticipated film has already scored rave reviews in Japan, and it promises to expand the lore of Jujutsu Kaisen amid its prime. And now, stateside fans can enjoy a new look at the movie thanks to Inumaki Toge!

As you can see below, the images come courtesy of Crunchyroll and Funimation who are bringing Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to theaters. The two stills showcase Inumaki in all of his familiar glory. Dressed in his school uniform, Inumaki has pulled his scarf down in these shots for fans, so fans can get a good look at his entire face.

As always, Inumaki has his silver hair pushed back from his face, and this full-frontal view shows the hero’s cheek tattoos. After all, Inumaki was born with the Snake and Fangs seal which is clan is known for. This tattoo doesn’t just look cool as Inumaki uses it to imbue his speech with cursed energy. This cursed speech is what Inumaki uses to fight primarily as the words he speaks will happen to curses in battle. So if the boy tells a wayward monster to explode, well – you get the picture.

It looks like Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will have Inumaki use his cursed speech at some point, so fans can look forward to his battle next month. If you have read the manga that this movie adapts, you will know just why Inumaki must use his power. When the boy is called to a case with Yuta, Inumaki expects to deal with some small fry curses which barely register to him as a threat. But as always, the sorcerers are taken for a loop when another powerful curse shows up intent to destroy them both.

If you want to see more of Inumaki, you can find him in Jujutsu Kaisen season one. The show is currently streaming on Funimation and Crunchyroll. And of course, reports have confirmed a new season is already in the works at MAPPA.

What do you think of this latest Jujutsu Kaisen 0 update? Are you hyped to see its movie in theaters next month?