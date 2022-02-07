Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Crosses First Box Office Record of the Year

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has crossed its first major box office record for 2022! Originally announced to be in the works following the end of the successful first season of the series last year, the new movie in Gege Akutami’s original manga franchise made its debut in Japan last December. Fans had been flocking to the box office ever since as it quickly reached several major milestones over its run, and now it’s gearing up for its official international release in just a few weeks. It seems like it’s going to hit the rest of the world at the top of its game, however.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has announced (via Oricon News) that it has officially crossed over 10.4 billion yen (about $90.6 million USD) since it opened on December 24th in Japan with over 7.6 million tickets sold. This new number makes it the highest earning film at the Japanese box office in 2021 overall (and 34th highest earning film in Japanese history), and this was before the special 4D screenings began. That means that success is bound to continue even further before it starts to hit internationally.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for that international release, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently scheduled for a release in North America on March 18th. It will release in both English subbed and dubbed versions across 1500 theaters. Running for 105 minutes in total, Crunchyroll and Funimation officially describe the movie as such, “When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. ‘I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!’ ‘While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.’

Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. ‘This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.‘ While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to breaking Rika’s curse…?”

What do you think? How do you feel about Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s success at the box office? Are you curious to check out the new movie for yourself later this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!