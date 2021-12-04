Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Drops First-Look at New Nendoroids

Jujutsu Kaisen has dropped the first look at new Nendoroid figures coming for Jujutsu Kaisen 0! After the debut season for Gege Akutami’s original manga franchise ended its run earlier this year, it was announced that the anime would be coming back not for a second season as many fans had expected but instead with a new feature film. This film will be taking on the limited series released years before Akutami nailed down the final details for Jujutsu Kaisen’s official serialization run, and now acts as an official prequel series setting the stage for Yuji Itadori’s journey.

This limited series now acts as a prequel to Yuji Itadori’s story in the main series by exploring Yuta Okkotsu’s first year enrolled in Jujutsu Tech. This sorcerer has been highly regarded by many of the characters and mentioned a few times in the first season, but will be taking the center stage with this new movie as we see how Yuta eventually gets to the point where even Gojo reveres him so much. As part of this big debut, Good Smile Company will be honoring Yuta, Satoru Gojo, and Suguru Geto with new Nendoroid figures! Check out the first look at these collectible figures below:

https://twitter.com/GoodSmile_US/status/1465878350363344898?s=20

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently slated for a release in theaters in Japan on December 24th, but has yet to confirm any plans for its international release as of this writing. These Nendoroid collectible figures will be released long after this initial debut with Yuta being the earliest scheduled for a drop some time in July 2022. The designs for the new Gojo and Geto figures are rough drafts here as their prototypes have yet to be modeled and shown off to the public because those figures are quite a ways away.

The film will be setting the stage for some major things to come in a potential second season of the anime, but one has yet to be announced as of this writing. But with rollouts of collectibles like this and presuming the film does well, a second season of the series is likely not too far from the realm of possibility. But what do you think of this first look at these new Jujutsu Kaisen Nendoroids? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!