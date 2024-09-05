Jujutsu Kaisen Stage Play Announced

Gege Akutami wasn't always going to call his successful supernatural shonen series "Jujutsu Kaisen". When the series first started in 2017, it was dubbed "Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College" and the manga followed Yuta Okkotsu rather than Yuji Itadori. When Jujutsu Kaisen premiered under the name that we know, Yuji was in the driver's seat but Yuta would become a major part of the shonen series. Even though Jujutsu Kaisen hasn't created a live-action television series akin to Cowboy Bebop and One Piece, the series is set to receive a new live-action stage play that will once again tell the story of Yuta and his terrifying abilities.

Yuta might not be considered the star of the main series following his initial tale in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 but he did make a rather shocking appearance in the recent second season of the anime adaptation. Okkotsu had no role to play in the anime's first season, or throughout either the Hidden Inventory Arc or most of the Shibuya Incident Arc. In the second season finale, Yuta would appear by saving a young girl from being devoured by a curse, showing that he still is very much a hero in the show. Unfortunately, Jujutsu Tech has deemed Okkotsu the perfect sorcerer to take down Yuji Itadori, as the anime protagonist is set to be executed thanks to Sukuna's actions in Shibuya.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is Coming To The Stage

Japan is no stranger to creating live-action stage plays for popular anime franchises. Jujutsu Kaisen itself has had stage plays covering the events of season one, so it makes sense that the franchise would continue by telling Yuta's story. There are still many details that remain a mystery regarding the live-action adaptation but the play is set to begin this December in Tokyo and next January in Osaka.

If you haven't caught Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the prequel film is one that doesn't necessarily require a strong knowledge of the franchise overall to hop right in. It is currently available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. Here's how the streaming services describe the story of Yuta Okkotsu, "Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student, enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend."

