Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Confirms New International Release Dates

Jujutsu Kaisen has added more international release dates for Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s launch around the world! Originally releasing in Japan last December, the film has already gone on to become one of the most successful movies in Japan over the last few months of its run in theaters. It has been a major hit with both fans and critics with that initial run thus far, but has really only gotten started as it now sets its sights on releasing to the rest of the world. While fans in North America have been gearing up to see the new movie relatively soon, fans in other territories have been wondering when they would get the chance to see the new film too.

Together with the final trailer ahead of the feature film’s release in North America, Crunchyroll and Funimation has officially revealed its release dates for its international theatrical releases for other territories as well including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Cameroon, Madagascar, Benin, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Congo, Burkina Faso, Djibouti, Mali, Guinea, Niger, Togo, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The breakdown of Jujutsu Kaisen 0′s new slate of international release dates (along with its release in North America on March 18th) is as follows:

France: March 16

Belgium: March 16

Luxembourg: March 16

Morocco, Tunisia: March 16

Algeria, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Cameroon, Madagascar, Benin, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Congo, Burkina Faso, Djibouti, Mali, Guinea, Niger, Togo: March 18

Germany, Austria, Switzerland: March 29

Currently scheduled to hit theaters in North America beginning on March 18th with both English subtitled and dubbed releases, tickets are now on sale for Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Crunchyroll and Funimation begins to officially describe the new movie as such, “When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. ‘I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!’ ‘While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.’”

The synopsis continues with, “Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. ‘This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.‘ While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end?And what will happen to breaking Rika’s curse…?”

