Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives Gojo Cuddly New Makeover

Jujutsu Kaisen has settled itself at the top of the anime food chain, and it won't be going anywhere any time soon. MAPPA helped turn Gege Akutami's hit manga into a global obsession, after all. With characters like Gojo leading the series, it isn't that hard to win over fans, and the sorcerer is going viral right now thanks to one cosplay and its purrfect take on Gojo.

The piece went viral on Twitter courtesy of a Jujutsu Kaisen fan page. As you can see below, the cosplay in question asked one fan's cat to cosplay as Gojo, and it is incredible to see how well this project went down.

Anime : Jujutsu Kaisen pic.twitter.com/PpdJiOGYWZ — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuTwts) April 24, 2022

In several of the photos, Gojo is brought to life with a loose blue top that fits its cat model just right. An eye mask fitted with a wig makes up the rest of the Jujutsu Kaisen look, so Gojo's eyes are kept covered. And when the mask is pushed back, the cat is seen rocking Gojo's stylish shades with the most unimpressed look.

Clearly, this cat cosplay is one of the best on the Internet, and the anime fandom has become rather fond of the schtick. After all, social media loves kitties, and cats are hardly underrepresented in the anime fandom. When you combine the two together with the anime community's cosplayers, you get Twitter gold. And now, it seems Jujutsu sorcerers are the ones benefitting from the meme-approved projects.

