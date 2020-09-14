Jujutsu Kaisen Releases New Key Visual

✖

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the most popular recent hits running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen jump magazine, and now the series has released a new key visual for the debut of its anime adaptation this Fall. There have been a lot of reasons to look forward to the debut of this adaptation in particular, but one of the biggest has to be that it will be overseen by the same director behind The God of High School, Sunghoo Park. What's made it all the more enticing is every look we have seen of this new anime so far has been great.

That's true for the newest key visual for the series which was revealed through the official Twitter account for Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation. You can check it out below as it features some of the series' key characters fans will be introduced to when the new anime starts up this Fall. As for how you will be able to see it, Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming Jujutsu Kaisen upon its release in Japan on October 2nd for fans in the North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS regions.

Crunchyroll officially describes Jujutsu Kaisen as such, "A boy fights... for 'the right death.' Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives. The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse. Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life.

One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

Are you excited for Jujutsu Kaisen's anime debut? Where does it rank among your most anticipated new anime of the Fall? Where does it rank among your favorite Weekly Shonen Jump manga series running today?