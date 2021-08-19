JuJutsu Kaisen Art Gives Gojo a Studio Ghibli Makeover

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime properties that were introduced via the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in recent memory, following the adventures of Yuji Itadori and his fellows sorcerers that are a part of Jujutsu Tech, and one fan artist has slammed the supernatural story into the world of Studio Ghibli. Specifically, we see Gojo Satoru given a makeover that imagines the blindfold-wearing mentor of Itadori appearing in Howl's Moving Castle, giving the creation of Gege Akutami a very different aesthetic from the animation studio that has become legendary within the medium of anime over the decades.

The first season of JuJutsu Kaisen ended earlier this year, with the trio of Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara proving successful in finding another severed finger of Sukuna, the king of curses that is currently locked in the body of the Shonen protagonist. While season two has yet to be confirmed by Studio MAPPA, the producers behind this supernatural anime adaptation, fans won't have to wait too long to see the world return as the series' first feature-length film in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Rather than telling the continuing adventures of the trio of first-year students, the upcoming movie is diving into the past of the school before Yuji had ingested one of the powerful cursed fingers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Fan Artist Anta_Baka00 shared this impressive artwork which imagines what the insanely powerful teacher at Jujutsu Tech, and fan-favorite character, might look like if he swapped the world of curses for one of beautiful mysticism in Studio Ghibli's Howl's Moving Castle:

Recently, Studio Ghibli dove into the world of computer-generated animation via Earwig And The Witch, though the company that was helped formed by Hayao Miyazaki is currently working on a brand new film that will, presumably, return to the classic animation via an adaptation of the popular Japanese novel in "How Do You Live?" On top of this upcoming film, Ghibli is also planning on swinging open the doors of its first amusement park, which will recreate some of the most well-known locales from the magical universes that have been created by the studio over the years.

What do you think of this gorgeous anime fusion? Which Studio Ghibli film is most suited to portray Gojo?