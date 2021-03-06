Jujutsu Kaisen Takes Breather with Hilarious Baseball Game in Newest Episode

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen let Yuji Itadori and the others take a brief breather from the action with a hilarious baseball game in the newest episode! The second half of the anime's inaugural season has been embroiled in nothing but intense fights for the last few episodes. Ever since the Kyoto Goodwill Event kicked off between the Tokyo and Kyoto schools, Yuji and the others have been doing nothing but fighting. This got even worse when Hanami and the curse users attacked and took the arc to a whole new level. Now that the fight is over, it's time to take a brief breather.

Episode 21 officially brings the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc to a close, and this means the actually event itself needs to end as well. But rather than force the Jujutsu Tech students into a new phase of battles one day after the fight against Hanami, by chance they end up playing a baseball game to settle the event between the two schools and pick a winner for the year.

baseball player itadori..... thats my baby‼️‼️‼️ #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/rtueiZIYUW — the bitch in question (@kohoeha) March 5, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 21 Baseball "Todo" Funny Clip pic.twitter.com/LEMVupmgRg — 𝙂𝙖𝙖𝙧𝙖愛 𝘿𝙪 𝙎𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 ❤️ (@Gaarrra) March 5, 2021

While this might seem like a "filler" episode for new fans of the series, this is actually how it goes in Gege Akutami's original manga as well. Gojo slips in the baseball game as one of the potential final rounds for the event (which Tokyo did win with 2 runs to zero), and since it's randomly picked the groups have to play against one another. This is a fun showcase for each of them, but it's clear that this is one of the final calms before a massive storm to come.

All the while Yuji and the others are enjoying themselves with a much needed reprieve after fighting the special grade cursed spirit, the two principals are preparing themselves for the future as the cursed spirits are not only getting stronger but are starting to work together towards a single chaotic goal.

Think of this as the final light hearted episode before the final arc of the season, and before it gets even more intense in a potential Season 2. But what did you think of this baseball game? Did it break up the flow for you? Did it feel like a "filler" episode?