Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach Are About to Drop the Perfect Summer Merch

Plenty of Shonen series have taken the opportunity to base their stories around the supernatural, with two of the biggest of course being Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach, which are routinely compared to one another by anime fans. While Bleach has been on a hiatus when it comes to its anime series for quite some time, Ichigo and the Soul Society are set to arrive back on the small screen later this year, so it's no surprise to see that both Bleach, and Jujutsu Kaisen, are set to receive some perfect summer merchandise to help with the upcoming hot days.

Both Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach are set to receive their own specialty hand fans, with each of these fans being printed with unique images from the Shonen franchises that routinely feature the supernatural. Retailing for around $22 USD per fan, this merch is quite unique when it comes to paying homage to the worlds of Yuji and Ichigo. While fans will have to wait until next year to once again dive into Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, Bleach's anime adaptation is set to arrive later this year, dropping new episodes that will cover the "Thousand-Year Blood War Arc", the storyline which was originally considered to be the finale for Tite Kubo's masterpiece.

The Official Twitter Account for Jujutsu Kaisen, and Twitter User Maseindo_Anime, shared the two fan sets for both Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach, which will go on sale later this year through Premium Bandai, with pre-sales currently made available for fans of these spooky supernatural series:

Bleach was originally considered to be one of the "Top Three" within Weekly Shonen Jump, standing alongside One Piece and Naruto as the top sellers for the regularly released publication. Over time, however, the story of the Soul Society faded, but with Bleach set to make a grand return in the anime and Tite Kubo recently putting together a new chapter for the Shinigami, it will be interesting to see if Tite Kubo's series is able to reclaim its former glory and compete with the runaway juggernaut that is Jujutsu Kaisen.

Which of these two Shonen series do you like the best? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of supernatural Shonen.