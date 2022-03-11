Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Highlights Gojo’s Terror

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is promising to show Shonen fans the world before Yuji Itadori was the main name in the franchise, exploring the tragic tale of Yuta Okkotsu, the sorcerer that held the role prior to Yuji eating a cursed finger of Sukuna. With the movie set to land on March 18th,one cosplayer has decided to bring the main villain of MAPPA’s upcoming masterpiece to life in Geto, an antagonist that has some serious ties with the heroes of Jujutsu Tech.

Suguru Geto, like so many other villains in the world of Shonen anime, has some serious ties to the heroes of the anime franchise, attending Jujutsu Tech alongside the wildly powerful, fan-favorite character of Satoru Gojo. While mostly working in the shadows for season one, Geto’s cursed powers are off the scale, allowing him to pull out a number of tricks from his sleeves, one of which is known as the “Maximum Uzumaki” which, when it originally was introduced, had many fans thinking of the spooky story weaved by the horror mangaka Junji Ito.

Instagram Cosplayer Zumiii_Zhr shared this perfect recreation of the major villain of Jujutsu Kaisen who will play a major role in the second season of the Shonen series that is dropping next year, bringing back Yuji Itadori into the driver’s seat of the story of curses and the sorcerers fighting against them:

If you aren’t familiar with the premise of the Jujutsu Kaisen prequel movie, Crunchyroll offered an official description to get fans hyped for its March 18th release into theaters:

“When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. ‘I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!’ ‘While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.”

Who’s your favorite villain from Jujutsu Kaisen to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of curses.