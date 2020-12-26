Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Shows How Gojo Is Cool As Ice

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime arrived this year, giving a brand new audience a look into the supernatural world of Jujutsu Tech, and with this introduction, we've seen one particular character become a fan favorite with the blindfolded Gojo proving that he is not blind and is prime for a number of cosplayers to adapt for the real world! With the series set to begin its "second cours" in January of next year, rest assured that there will be plenty of adventures that will be adapted into the anime by Studio MAPPA, the same studio responsible for the fourth season of Attack On Titan!

Gojo is currently a teacher at Jujutsu Tech, being responsible for bringing Yuji Itadori into the fold while also presenting him with a choice for his life that will result in his own death regardless of the decision he makes. With Gojo unleashing his power by taking off his blindfold, it's clear that this mentor is in another power level entirely when it comes to fighting against the curses of the world. Though he may be insanely powerful, Gojo has a wicked sense of humor and has been giving Yuji some hilarious tasks to help control his cursed energy, such as watching a multitude of feature-length films while struggling against a boxing teddy bear!

Twitter Cosplayer Hakken Ryou showed off this amazingly cool Gojo Cosplay from Jujutsu Kaisen, sporting a set of glasses instead of a blindfold to not only show off his cursed energy powers, but just how cool the teacher can be when he wants to in the anime franchise created by Gege Akutami:

呪術廻戦 Jujutsu Kaisen

高専二年ー五条悟 _______

📸 TARO pic.twitter.com/pKmcac1MdX — Hakken 八犬 (@HakkenRyou) December 13, 2020

Jujutsu Kaisen had plenty of competition in the Fall anime season in 2020, having to keep pace with the groundswell for the arrival of Yajime: Princess Half-Demon, the long-awaited sequel to Inuyasha. Regardless of the competition, the story of Yuji Itadori has managed to carve out its own fan base, especially with Gojo continuing to be a fan-favorite character that brings plenty of new viewers to the Shonen franchise that is looking to have a story as long as some of the other movers and shakers in the world today.

What do you think of this stylish cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of curses!