Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Reveals Nobara’s Mother At Last

Nobara’s return in the final battle against Sukuna in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga was extremely controversial. She suffered a fatal blow during her fight with Mahito and didn’t appear in the story for four years. The manga rarely mentioned her after the tragedy; whenever it did, it hinted more towards her death. Regardless, JJK creator Gege Akutami was saving her as the final ace up the sleeve against Sukuna. Her Resonance is powerful enough to severely damage her target whenever she uses it on any of their body parts.

Hence, she points her attack towards Sukuna and injures him even more. Sukuna was already severely weakened, which could be the final nail in the coffin. After that, Yuji and Megumi deal with the villain, and the former lands the final blow while the newly rescued Megumi lends his support. After the fight ends, Nobara receives a letter from her teacher Satoru Gojo, who tracked down Nobara’s mother. It was strange that Akutami would bring up Nobara’s mother for the first time only when the manga was ending. However, it’s evident he had planned an epilogue altogether.

Nobara Meets Her Mother in the Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue

The 16-page Jujutsu Kaisen epilogue centers around Nobara, Yuko, Panda, and Uraume, with each character’s story being covered in four pages. Nobara was extremely annoyed at the mention of her mother, and that’s because she couldn’t care less about the irresponsible parent whom she hadn’t met in years. Even so, she chose to respect Gojo’s last wish and used the information he gave her to arrange a meeting. Nobara’s maternal grandmother raised her, who had some cursed energy, helping facilitate the meeting more easily.

Although Nobara comes to meet her mother in Jujutsu Kaisen, her attitude is really cold. Nobara’s been distant from her mother for a long time and it doesn’t appear she plans to make amends. Still, she respects Gojo’s wishes and talks with her. Compared to Nobara’s attitude, her mother has a soft smile on her face. She appears to be genuinely happy that her daughter is having fun despite living the brutal life of a sorcerer.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Sheds Light on Nobara’s Relationship With Her Irresponsible Mother

Nobara’s mother was a sorcerer but she acknowledges she had no talent for it. However, Nobara refutes what she lacked wasn’t the talent of a sorcerer but a parent’s. Her mother thinks Nobara wants her to acknowledge her. She even goes as far as saying she hasn’t changed one bit and she’s having fun while seducing the rich, getting drunk, and running through young men.

Nobara again emphasizes that she doesn’t care about her mother and she’s only respecting the dead. However, Nobara also has another reason to see her mother – she thinks she will see something really fun. Just when her mother is confused, Nobara greets her grandmother, much to the former’s horror. Her grandmother is looking really scary and ready to scare her good-for-nothing daughter.

Not only did her daughter fail to raise Nobara, but she’s still living the irresponsible life she did when she was young. As such, the mother and daughter will have a long talk, while Nobara will relish in her mother’s misery. Despite her initial resistance, things turn out pretty well for her. Although she doesn’t make amends with her mother (which was impossible from the start), at least Nobara won’t have to live with such a painful loose end in Jujutsu Kaisen.