Nearly One Year After Jujutsu Kaisen’s Ending, Fans Sign a Petition to Retranslate the Manga

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga concluded last year with a bittersweet ending after the intense battle against the King of the Curses. While the series stopped serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2024, it released the final Volumes 29 and 30 simultaneously in December of the same year. However, the release was only for Japanese fans, and global fans have to wait a bit longer for the copies to be distributed in other Languages. The English version has only released 26 volumes so far, while Volume 27 is expected to be on sale on August 19th, 2025. Additionally, Volume 28 is expected to be available from November 4th, 2025, and Volume 29 will be released on February 17th, 2026.

The final Volume 30 still hasn’t announced the date yet, but it should come out next year. With so many volumes pending their release dates, fans are once again hopeful that Viz Media will consider correcting the translation errors. @Drip_C0 on X even shared a petition with fellow Jujutsu Kaisen fans, and so far, above 200 people have signed. The post received decent enough attention, but many aren’t willing to sign, fearing Viz won’t respond to their pleas.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Translation Errors Always Caused Controversies in the Fandom

Jujutsu Kaisen’s former translator, Stefan Koza, was arrested in 2020 for the possession and distribution of child pornography. In May 2023, he was sentenced to ten years in jail but got seven years suspended. John Werry, a famous translator, best known for his work in Demon Slayer, Claymore, One Punch Man, etc., replaced Koza. He began translating the series from Chapter 133 and often found himself in the middle of the controversy when fans pointed out the issues with the flow of dialogue and the names of the cursed techniques changing frequently.

Viz Media has never formally addressed this issue, despite fans tagging them on social media platforms. Viz only quietly fixed a couple of errors, including the iconic scene in Chapter 221, where Gojo says, “Nah, I’d win.” The original translation simply said “No,” leading to widespread outrage. Unfortunately, many scenes were never redone, including the one in Chapter 256 where Gojo says he can’t use Black Flash. Everyone knows that statement is false, and what the character actually meant was to clear the misconception that is inability to use the technique at will isn’t because of Six Eyes.

By the time the Final Arc gained momentum, he translation controversy became so huge that even Yuji’s English voice actor, Adam McArthur, expressed his disappointment on X in a rather humorous way. He shared a viral Jujutsu Kaisen gif on his X account with the protagonist saying, “I see. I don’t get it.” The caption of the post reads, “John Werry,” blatantly calling out a professional translator for the confusing dialogue that only became more common in the Final Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator, Gege Akutami, is considered a literary genius whose use of beautiful words in Japanese touched the hearts of many fans. However, JJK’s true essence was lost in the translated version, and the obvious blunders only made it worse.

