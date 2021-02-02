Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay is All Business with Fem Nanami

✖

One Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is all business with a fem take on Kento Nanami! Although Jujutsu Kaisen's inaugural season has moved onto a series of new fights featuring new opponents from the Kyoto Jujutsu Tech sister school, one fighter that fans loved in the first half of the season was the fastidious Kento Nanami. When Yuji Itadori had to hide the fact that he survived following Sukuna ripping out his heart, Yuji trained to strengthen his own cursed power. As part of that training he ended up going on missions with a new supervisor, Nanami.

Like many of the Jujutsu Sorcerors we had seen through the series, Nanami has a unique personality. But unlike the others, Nanami is removed as much as he can be from the quirks of the others as he treats fighting cursed spirits as just a job he needs to clock in for. This resulting in a fun blend of personality blending with his ability to create quite the unique fighter overall. Now artist @chameleahn.cos has tapped into that uniqueness with a slick cosplay that puts a fun fem spin on Nanami's suit look. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah (@chameleahn.cos)

Nanami's ability is perfect for his no nonsense personality as it hones in on a cursed spirit's weak spot, and therefore he does not need to exhaust any more energy than necessary. But as we saw in his fight with Mahito, it's not completely doable to expect to be able to clock in and out of this world. But with the anime currently focusing on Yuji and the other members of the Tokyo Jujutsu Tech school for now, it might be a while before we see Nanami in action again.

Not to worry, however, as Jujutsu Kaisen's anime is gearing up for one of the most intense arcs in the series to date with a number of big fights still on the way as the rest of the debut season continues. But what do you think? What did you think of Nanami's fights in the first half of the season?

Where does he rank among your favorite characters so far? What are you hoping to see before Jujutsu Kaisen wraps its first season?