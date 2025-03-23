New Jujutsu Kaisen Movie Drops First Trailer: Watch

Play video

Jujutsu Kaisen announced a Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc compilation film in JujuFest 2024, which was held this past August. The film also shared its first key visual in Jump Festa 2025 and the Japanese release date. While it’s confirmed the film will hit Japanese theatres on May 30th, 2025, the global release date has yet to be announced. The second day of AnimeJapan 2025, one of the largest anime events in Tokyo shared the first trailer of this movie. Several production houses take part in this two-day event and promote their upcoming projects. JJK promoted the film with an exhibition on the first day and unveiled the trailer on the second.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 90-second trailer features glimpses from one of the series’ most tragic arcs. Known as Gojo’s Past Arc in the manga, this flashback is one of the most popular arcs in the story. The anime adaptation in the first five episodes of Season 2 is still praised for its stellar animation, attention to detail, and incredible soundtrack. Fans will get to witness the same story of the strongest duo on the big screen as we learn the truth about their separation. The animation is pretty much the same, but the runtime is expected to be around two hours so we can expect extended scenes or additional moments.

MAPPA

Why Fans Still Love Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen

JJK has its fair share of action-packed arcs with fast pacing and high stakes. Compared to the Shibuya Incident and Culling Game Arcs, this arc focuses more on character interaction along with thrilling battles. Satoru Gojo is one of the most popular characters in recent times, and fans have always loved almost every scene he is a part of. An arc focusing on his teenage years is sure to grab attention, especially if it highlights his struggles despite being the strongest. Gojo and Geto’s friendship and separation were revealed in the prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

However, the flashback arc reveals what led to such tragedy. Beneath its cheerful spring atmosphere, the arc highlights the brutality of the Jujutsu world and the impact it has on the younger generation who are unable to bear the burden. Manga fans are quick to notice the subtle details added in the storyboard that highlight the complexity of the characters. Additionally, the second season has some of the best animations in the modern series, making this arc more interesting than ever.