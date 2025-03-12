Jujutsu Kaisen Viral Video Animates Gojo’s Biggest Attack at Last

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are taking the anime into their own hands, and one animation has gone viral for bringing Satoru Gojo’s biggest attack to life. Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the works on returning for Season 3 of the anime at some point in the future, but has yet to confirm a potential release date or window as of the time of this publication. This means fans have been stuck in a sort of limbo as they wait for new episodes of the anime as Yuji Itadori and the others now need to take on one of their deadliest challenges yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen might currently be working on an adaptation of the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga for its next season, but fans are already looking ahead beyond this arc to what’s next. It’s because once Gojo is back in action, the series then runs full steam ahead right to the end of it all. Artist @Nelson_MorinJr has gone viral with fans on X for sharing an animated sequence depicting Gojo’s coolest moment with a Hollow Purple charged all the way to 200% power. Check it out:

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ended the Shibuya Incident arc with a massive tease for what’s to come. Gojo was trapped within the mysterious Prison Realm by the supposed Suguru Geto, and Yuji and the other Jujutsu Sorcerers were then left to face off against the Cursed Spirit threats all by themselves. This resulted in some of the wildest carnage and biggest deaths in the series to date, but this is only the beginning as the final episode of the season saw Yuji preparing to head out to the rest of Japan to see just how much damage Geto and the spirits have done since.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be taking on the Culling Game arc, which takes place immediately after the Shibuya Incident. As part of the fake Geto’s plan, a number of ancient sorcerers and spirits have been revived (or are having their powers awakened) after the Shibuya Incident. This kicks off a deadly tournament with a number of new fights featuring all sorts of new characters, foes, allies, and more in the moments to come. So Yuji really is jumping right from one intense battle to another without any real time to rest in between. It’s nothing but stress until the end of the series.

How to Catch Up With Jujutsu Kaisen

As for the original manga itself, Gege Akutami officially ended Jujutsu Kaisen’s run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year. The series briefly returned with a new epilogue story with the launch of the final volume of the manga in Japan, but it has yet to be revealed when fans in North America will be able to grab this final volume for themselves. For now, you can catch up with the entire series with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service with a paid subscription.

If the anime is more your speed, there are a ton of ways to watch the episodes released thus far. You can now find the first two seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen now streaming with the likes of Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu and more. You can also check out the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 feature film, which takes place before the events of the anime and focuses on Yuta Okkotsu. He’s going to be very important in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, so it’s best to see how his story begins before jumping into the next season.