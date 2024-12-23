Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Can Own the Anime’s Best Arc Soon

With Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen recently revealed at Jump Festa 2025, along with the Gojo’s Past Arc recap film, and a brand new series from the manga’s creator, Gege Akutami, you might be wanting to dive back into the past seasons. But, if streaming episodes isn’t your domain, you’ll be pleased by the latest addition to Jujutsu Kaisen’s physical media collection. The latest box sets assemble the Shibuya Incident Arc, considered by many to be the “peak” for JJK, and justifiably so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen is based on the manga by Gege Akutami. Set in a world where curses prey on everyday people, a select few with Cursed Techniques (and a few without) fight curses to save mankind. But, after teenager Itadori Yuji swallows the immensely powerful cursed finger of Sakuna, he’s thrust into a battle between special-grade curses and Jujutsu sorcerers. JJK is one of the most popular ongoing anime series, and the new physical release is exactly what fans and collectors are craving.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Shibuya Incident Arc Gets the Blu-ray Treatment

Crunchyroll has finally announced the Blu-ray release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s “Shibuya Incident Arc.” While the first five episodes of Season 2 covered the “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death” arc, which delved back into Satoru Gojo’s past, the remainder brought Jujutsu Kaisen‘s bloodiest arc (so far) to life. The “Shibuya Incident” saw the special grade cursed spirits and the re-animated Suguru Geto attack Shibuya, and unleash a devastating plague of curses on the ward.

The Shibuya Incident Blu-ray will be released in North America on March 18, 2025, in time for fans to devour it before Season 3. As well as all the episodes depicting the arc, the Blu-ray edition also includes promo videos, a textless version of the opening theme song sequence, and end credits. It is available to pre-order from Crunchyroll for $56.24 (RRP $74.98).

MAPPA/Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident Gets Limited Edition Release

If you saw the Blu-ray release and thought, “That’s not enough,” then let us point your attention to the new Limited Edition “Shibuya Incident” release. As well as the episodes and the aforementioned special features, the Limited Edition version also comes with exclusive special features. The full list of special features includes:

84-page Jujutsu News art book covering the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc and Shibuya Incident arc

5 art cards from both arcs

8 character portrait stickers

2 character sticker sheets

Jet tag keyring

The Limited Edition disc set also releases on March 18 in North America and is available to pre-order from Crunchyroll for $74.99 (RRP ($99.98). As is the case with all Limited Edition releases, supplies are limited (so that’s where the name comes from!)

MAPPA/Crunchyroll

H/T: Crunchyroll