Jujutsu Kaisen Goes Live-Action With Culling Game Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is now working its way through the action-packed final battles of the Culling Game arc, and a special new promo for Jujutsu Kaisen has gone full live-action to hype up all of the intense battles that have gone down thus far! Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is now celebrating the premiere for Season 2 of its anime adaptation run as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, but the manga has gone far beyond this point as it's now working its way through some very highly anticipated fights before the deadly tournament comes to an end.

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the midst of a fight between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna with the latest chapters releasing in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for the next major volume to hit shelves in Japan as a result. With Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 23 now available for fans overseas, Shueisha is celebrating the new release with a special live-action promo showing off each of the Culling Game fights in a cooler way than ever before. You can check out the live-action Jujutsu Kaisen trailer below:

How to Catch Up With Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is now working its way through the first major battle of the Culling Game arc's climax, and you can keep up with each new chapter of the series with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. They offer the three most recent chapters completely for free, and the rest of the series' catalog with a paid subscription. As for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, the highly anticipated Season 2 of the series run is now airing new episodes as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule.

You can find Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 now streaming with Crunchyroll, and they tease the first season of the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

Would you want to see more of Jujutsu Kaisen in live-action?