Jujutsu Kaisen Promises Major Announcement Is Nigh

Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season ended with Yuji Itadori and his classmates at Jujutsu Tech capturing more fingers of the king of the curses Sukuna, and the Shonen franchise is hinting at a major announcement that is about to be revealed. With the prequel movie of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 tearing up the box office charts in Japan and expected to arrive this March in the West, the series remains one of the biggest Shonen franchises today.

With the manga continuing in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, there is plenty of material for the anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen to mine for future seasons. Currently, the young sorcerers are struggling with the events of the Culling Game, fighting for their lives against supernatural threats. With Yuji still struggling with his inner demon known as Sukuna the king of the curses, Akutami has hinted at the idea that the manga is nearing its series finale, which would certainly leave a giant void within the roster of Shonen Jump. For a season two, it hasn’t been confirmed whether MAPPA will be returning but there’s a very high chance that the studio will be returning to the supernatural beat-em-up.

Twitter Outlet Anime TV Japan shared the news that Jujutsu Kaisen is preparing to make a big announcement shortly, with many fans believing that an announcement for the second season is nigh, which would further explore the lives of the students of Jujutsu Tech, their teachers, and the supernatural threats hiding around every corner:

MAPPA has a lot on its plate right now, not just with Jujutsu Kaisen, but with the final season of Attack On Titan that is bringing the story of the Scout Regiment to a close. On top of these two series, MAPPA is also currently working on the long-awaited anime adaptation for Chainsaw Man, the bloody series that was created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. With the success of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it will be interesting to see how many more movie MAPPA dives into.

What do you think the big Jujutsu Kaisen announcement will be? Are you hyped for the arrival of a second season?