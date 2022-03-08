Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Curious Updates on Ryu Ishigori

Jujutsu Kaisen has started dishing on Ryu Ishigori’s mysterious past with the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami’s original manga series has entered a new phase as it has shifted focus away from Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro’s time in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony to following Yuta Okkotsu’s fights in the Sendai Colony. Much like all of the new additions seen in the previous fights, the Sendai Colony has been filled with a number of unique sorcerers with their own distinct personalities, histories, and power sets that Yuta is now clashing with.

These fights have been getting more intense for Yuta as while Sendai had a tense stalemate amongst the top four competitors, Yuta quickly burned through two of these fighters and put a huge target on his back. The previous chapters of the series saw the other two fighters, Takako Uro and Ryu Ishigori, make their move against Yuta in order to capitalize on his potential weakness. Ryu has been one of the more interesting as he was seemingly a current-age sorcerer but it’s soon revealed that he’s actually one of the ancient sorcerers who made a deal with Kenjaku to return for the Culling Game.

The previous chapter might have seen Ryu taking potshots at Yuta and Takako with his wild looking technique, but Chapter 177 of the series sees him jump into the fight fully. He reveals that he has returned from the ancient age as part of a deal with Kenjaku, and while he has no regrets over the course that his first life had taken he still feels unsatisfied. Mentioning that he’s been overtaken by a “thirst,” it’s clear that he wanted to come back for a fight that would truly satisfy him. That might be easier said than done, however.

It’s confirmed that Ryu has an incredibly high Cursed Energy output, and while Yuta is keeping up, it’s still not enough to “satisfy” Ryu’s curiosity or thirst. He starts to feel disappointment towards Yuta, but soon that’s all going to change as the final moments of the chapter tease that Yuta is ready to bring back Rika at her full power compared to the way we had seen her before. But what do you think?

How do you feel about the new sorcerers seen in the Sendai Colony so far?