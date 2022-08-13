Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi Gets a Classical Makeover

Jujutsu Kaisen might be the story of Yuji Itadori first and foremost, but the Shonen protagonist has made plenty of friends along the way. One of Yuji's most powerful friends is Megumi, a fellow student at Jujutsu Tech whose cursed energy allows him to bring to life a number of animal protectors steeped in the world of the supernatural. Now, one fan artist who specializes in recreating anime characters in a far more "classical" style has tried their hands at Megumi and his menagerie of cursed beasts.

The last time we saw Megumi in the anime adaptation for Jujutsu Kaisen, he was instrumental in scoring Yuji and Jujutsu Tech one of the cursed fingers of Sukuna, which the anime protagonist who shared a body with the king of curses is seeking to ingest. With the second season of the popular anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA arriving next year, following the success of the prequel film in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, expect Megumi to continue to have a large role in future adventures. While Megumi might not be featured in the prequel movie, fans will be able to revisit the movie soon as Crunchyroll announced that 0 will be hitting its streaming service on September 21st of this year.

Twitter Artist Justine 96636 shared this wild new take on Megumi and his cursed beasts, with the classical artist having dived into a number of anime franchises via classical makeovers including the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Bleach, One Piece, Naruto, and too many others to count:

In the pages of the manga, Megumi has been a part of the arc known as the "Culling Game", which was designed as a battle royale style brawl that pits cursed energy users against one another. This storyline directly follows the Shibuya Incident and it should be interesting to see how much of this arc the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation covers if anything at all. Without going into spoiler territory, fans should also prepare for the events of the prequel movie to have some big ramifications for the future of the anime adaptation.

