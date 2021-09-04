Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Imagines Nanami's Sukuna Possession

✖

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has imagined what it would look like if Kento Namami was the one who ended up becoming possessed by Sukuna instead! Gege Akutami's original manga series kicked off with Yuji Itadori essentially becoming both the main hero and the main villain of the series when he devoured a cursed finger and became the host body for one of the strongest cursed beings in the Jujutsu world. It was a one out of a million kind of transformation and possession, but fans have been wondering what it would have looked like with other characters.

Kento Nanami is one of the fighters who really caught on with fans during the anime's first season because of how different he was from every other fighter we had met until that point (and since, really), and he's one of the fighters fans definitely want to see again in the second season. But what would it look like if the former salaryman was possessed by the spirit of Sukuna instead? Artist @harridana has imagined just that with a slick Namami and Sukuna cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

While fans will undoubtedly get to see Nanami in action again with a proper second season of the anime series, one unfortunately has yet to be confirmed to be in the works. Before that can happen, the franchise will be branching out with its very first movie effort instead. Tackling the Jujutsu Kaisen prequel, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will show us Yuta Okkotsu's first year in Jujutsu High before the events of the main series. That means characters like Nanami unfortunately won't be along for the ride.

But once Jujutsu Kaisen 0 hits theaters in Japan later this year, the stage will be set for the second season of the series should it finally be confirmed. An international release date has yet to be set for the new film as of this writing, unfortunately, but it's going to be an important step on the road to seeing some of the major things still to come for this hugely popular anime franchise as it continues into the future.

What do you think? Would you want to see a Jujutsu Kaisen where Nanami was the one possessed by Sukuna instead? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and the anime's potential future in the comments!