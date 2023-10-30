Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 Promo Released

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now in the midst of the real fights for the Shibuya Incident arc as the anime is getting ready to show off some of the most brutal moments from the arc, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 15 of the season! The Shibuya Incident arc has kicked off its chaos as while Satoru Gojo has been trapped within the Prison Realm, Yuji Itadori and the rest of the Jujutsu Sorcerers now need to make up for that lack of power against a wide span of Cursed Spirits and other monsters.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been pushing the team behind the anime to their limits with the presentation seen in every episode so far, and that looks like it could be the case for what's next as Toji Fushiguro has officially thrown himself into the chaos at the end of the latest episode. Teasing the first look at what's to come for Kento Nanami and the others as a result of Toji's sudden appearance, you can check out the promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 below.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 is titled "Fluctuations Part 2," and it will be premiering on Thursday, November 2nd in Japan before then being exclusively available to stream on Crunchyroll. With Toji making his big comeback with the cliffhanger from the latest episode, you'll want to catch up with everything that's happened in the second season so far (and the first season along with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) streaming with Crunchyroll as well. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

