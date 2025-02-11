Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashing New Promo Starting on Valentine’s Day

Jujutsu Kaisen is hardly a story that focuses on love, with the supernatural shonen series routinely giving fans some of the hardest hitting battles in the anime world. With fans waiting for the third season to hit the small screen, the manga released its final chapter last year. Despite Yuji Itadori and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech bringing their story to an end, that isn’t stopping the work of Gege Akutami from finding new ways to enter the public zeitgeist. This Valentine’s Day, Jujutsu Kaisen has a brand new promotion that has to be seen to be believed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Japan has seen many anime franchises creating real world events. My Hero Academia, One Piece, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and many other series have created “pop-up stores” to offer new merchandise that otherwise might never have seen the light of day. For Jujutsu Kaisen, the upcoming collaboration arriving on Valentine’s Day isn’t the first time that we’ve seen an event focused on Jujutsu Tech in Japan but there’s never been one quite like this. The supernatural shonen series might have its fair share of brutal moments and character deaths but it certainly knows how to be light-hearted when it needs to be.

MAPPA & Yokohama Air cabin

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Valentine’s Day Bonanza

The Japanese event will take place at the amusement park dubbed the Yokohama Cosmo World. Beginning this Friday, February 14th, Cosmo World will offer several new pieces of Jujutsu Kaisen merchandise, along with brand new drinks and food based on the world of Jujutsu Tech. You can check out more about the upcoming collaboration on the event’s official site by clicking here, and if you want to check it out for yourself, you have until March 31st this spring to do so.

Obviously, North America does not have a Yokohama Cosmo World of its own but Jujutsu Kaisen fans are in for some good news when it comes to Jujutsu Tech. Universal Studios is bringing the event, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hunger of The Cursed, to its Hollywood location beginning on April 25th this year. Lasting until May 18th this summer, the anime event is only for a limited time but the fact that this is hitting the West at all is a big sign that the anime world is continuing a major trend upward for American anime fans.

Jujutsu Tech’s Future

As mentioned previously, Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga has ended with creator Gege Akutami making no allusions to continuing the series via a sequel and/or spin-off. While Akutami has hinted at the idea that they will return to the manga world with a new project, no word has been released regarding what that new story will be. On the anime front, season three is on the way from Studio MAPPA, though the release date for the start of the Culling Game remains a mystery.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to Jujutsu Tech? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Jujutsu Kaisen and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.