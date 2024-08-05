Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases Yuji’s Power Over Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a new heated phase in the final fight between Yuji Itadori and Sukuna, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter is teasing the power Yuji might have over the King of Curses. Jujutsu Kaisen has reached the climax of the Shinjuku Showdown arc, and everything Yuji and the others have tried to do have failed to deal any real damage to Sukuna thus far. Things even seemed to get worse as Sukuna was able to recover from all the damage he’s taken thus far, and sort of reset the fight back to its very beginning. But that might not be the case.

Jujutsu Kaisen ended the previous chapter with Yuji suddenly activating his own Domain Expansion, and trapped both he and Sukuna inside. The next phase of the fight has gone in a much different route as expected with the newest chapter as the two of them had time for a calm conversation instead, and it’s because Yuji seems to have a secret power to use against Sukuna as teased by the chapter’s cliffhanger. At least it seems that to be the case given how confident Yuji is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yuji vs. Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265

Jujutsu Kaisen: What Is Yuji’s Secret Power?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 activates Yuji’s Domain Expansion, and it’s revealed that it has transported Yuji and Sukuna to a version of Yuji’s childhood town. Touring through the area to show Sukuna the sights and activities in the area, Yuji then reveals more about his childhood and through that fans also got to see a little more of Sukuna in this setting that has lowered both of their guards. But then it starts to get more intense as the new chapter comes to an end.

Yuji has been trying to get through to Sukuna and get him to view all of the deaths that have happened in a new way, but it doesn’t work. It’s here that Yuji starts to turn the dial. Sukuna learns that Yuji isn’t really angry with him, but is instead seeming to pity him, almost as a mercy. Yuji then confidently says he can kill Sukuna, but will spare him if he frees Megumi Fushiguro. But before we get to see how, Sukuna’s angered even more.

This likely ties into the real power that Yuji’s Domain Expansion has at its disposal, and we’ll see whether or not it’s enough to truly defeat Sukuna.