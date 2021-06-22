Jump Victory Carnival 2021 Announces Date

✖

Shonen Jump remains one of the biggest providers of some of the biggest anime franchises, bringing the works of mangakas to scores of audiences that usually result in stories getting their own anime adaptations eventually, and the next big event for the publication has revealed its dates for this summer. Jump Victory Carnival is the "sister event" to Jump Festa, with each of these live events often giving fans some major new details about some of the biggest anime properties including the likes of Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and many other franchises.

Anime fans won't just have the Jump Victory Carnival to look forward to, but will also have the likes of Anime Expo, Crunchyroll Expo, and the MAPPA tenth anniversary celebration that will all be sure to reveal big news about the medium of anime. Last year, the Jump Victory Carnival was canceled, understandably, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which made several events have to either flat out cancel their festivities or take them to the digital landscape to share some major news. Though no details have been revealed about what news will drop, it's clear that the Carnival is diving into the world of Shonen once again.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles unveiled a new key visual for the Jump Victory Carnival, which will broadcast big news within the world of Shonen Jump on August 22nd, being added as one of the big anime events of the summer:

Jump Victory Carnival 2021 Key Visual Broadcasts on August 22, 2021 at 4pm (JST) pic.twitter.com/cpNCvkkFbS — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) June 21, 2021

Jump Victory Carnival and the 10th Anniversary of MAPPA Studio might be sharing similar information this time around, as both Shonen Jump and MAPPA have a hand in the story known as Chainsaw Man. With an anime adaptation of the bloody tale of Denji and his world of devils on the way, fans are dying for information on the upcoming television series.

Will you be checking out the drops that will be landing thanks to Jump Victory Carnival? Which Shonen series are you most excited to learn more about? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Weekly Shonen Jump.