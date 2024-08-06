Kagurabachi Reveals Hakuri’s New Goal

Kagurabachi is gearing up for the manga’s next major arc, and the newest chapter has revealed Hakuri Sazanami’s new goal for the future. Kagurabachi has been spending the last few months within the chaos of the Rakuzaichi Arc as Chihiro Rokuhira needed to break his way into the Rakuzaichi Auction in order to get his hands on the next Enchanted Blade, the Shinuchi. Through the arc, Chihiro also was introduced to the Sazanami Clan and one of them was much different than the others, Hakuri. Pushed away by the rest of his family for his perceived weakness, he ended up becoming Chihiro’s closest ally through the arc.

After running in with Chihiro towards the beginning of the arc, Hakuri works together with him and suddenly finds that he actually has a great deal of sorcery power than he had never expected. But with the rest of his clan marking him as an enemy after what happened to his father during the Rakuzaichi Auction, Hakuri decides that instead of ruminating on this, Hakuri will continue to fight along Chihiro’s side in the hope of saving others someday.

Hakuri Sazanami in Kagurabachi Chapter 44 cover art

Kagurabachi: Hakuri’s New Goal for the Future

Kagurabachi Chapter 44 takes place shortly after Hakuri’s father Kyora has died after succumbing to the Shinuchi’s power. This wrecks the rest of the auction, and leaves Hakuri without a home to go back to. Although Shiba was able to talk some of the other members of the clan to head back home, their culture is still very much the same way it was before so Hakuri is an enemy of his family. Even still, like Chihiro, Hakuri himself feels lost without having his father as a goal to guide him.

But seeing that some of the prisoners he helped free from the auction have reunited with other members of their family, Hakuri instead is offered a new light of hope. He wants to keep fighting alongside Chihiro so that he can prove that value that Chihiro saw in him, but it’s more that he wants to see more of this hope in himself. It’s the kind of hope he was unable to portray before, and thus this is a brighter path to the future than he had before. And for Chihiro’s end of things, he now has another powerful ally to fight alongside of him as the fights for the Enchanted Blades continue.