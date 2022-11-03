Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Creator Announces Retirement

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is coming to an end, and that means all eyes are on Aka Akasaka right now. After all, the artist began working on the rom-com in 2015, and Shueisha has kept close tabs on the hit manga since its launch. Kaguya-sama only got bigger when its anime launch a few years back. Now, Akasaka is commentating on the manga's long-awaited finale, and they want fans to know the ending marks their last work as a manga artist.

Recently, Akasaka posted a long letter to fans to commemorate the finale of Kaguya-sama after seven years in print. It was there he nodded to the fandom's support, and now, the creator is ready to transition himself away from art.

Akasaka's Retirement

"Its weekly serialization didn't go as planned, and there were many things that made me realize how weak I am as a manga artist. But because of that, I had a lot of happy memories, and I can look back now and wonder if I made the people around me a little happier," the artist wrote.

Continuing, the creator said he may be retiring from his gig as an artist but that is it. The creator is very interested in writing stories moving forward, but their artwork will not be the one accompanying the story.

"As for future activities, Akasaka as a manga artist is thinking of retiring... Even though I am retiring, I would like to only end my activities as a 'manga artist who draws' and instead focus on creating stories from now on. I would like to continue working as an original author. As for art, I intend to continue it as a hobby."

Clearly, Akasaka has more they want to do, but the artist can take their time getting there. After taking a deserved vacation, artist across Japan should be begging to work with Akasaka. And if we are lucky, one of his next projects will tie back two Kaguya-sama.

What do you think about Akasaka's latest announcement? Are you surprised by their decision to step away from art? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.