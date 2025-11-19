Funko Drops New Kaiju No. 8 Pops With a Super-Sized Uncontrolled and Kikoru Axe Slam

The anime and manga series Kaiju No. 8 has one of the Funko spotlights today, as they’ve released a second wave of Pop figures inspired by the show. It’s a huge wave, and many characters make an appearance here, including Aoi, Haruichi, Iharu, Isao, Kikaro, and a Kaiju No. 8 (Uncontrolled), which comes as a Super-Sized 6-Inch Pop. There’s also a Gen Narumi Amazon exclusive to collect.

Kikoru’s Pop is pretty awesome if you ask us. It’s a Deluxe figure that features her Axe Slam battle pose, a really creative figurine that stands out to me amongst Funko’s recent releases. A full breakdown of the New Kaiju No. 8 Funko Pop wave can be found below.

Kaiju No. 8 Funko Pop Pre-Orders

Kaiju No. 8 has had incredible popularity right out of the gate, starting with the explosively popular manga series. The audience has continued to grow, and with season 2 having just come to an end back in September, the audience is ready for more. Some fans were so impressed with the last season, that they felt it deserved Crunchyroll’s big award, the Anime of the Year. One of those fans is Comicbook’s own Rohit Jaiswar, who laid out a great argument for the strengths of this anime series.

“From its very first episode, Kaiju No. 8 broke the mold of the shonen genre by featuring a main character in his late 30s, Kafka Hibino. This unconventional setup for a shonen series became the series’s biggest charm, as it reflects the reality of a major portion of the globe. With the creator, Naoya Matsumoto, facing a similar situation himself to his protagonist, the series stands out as a special work, worthy of praise for its moral about never giving up and continuing to pursue one’s dreams, which ultimately leads to success.”



