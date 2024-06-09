Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Episode 9 With Special Art

Kaiju No. 8 has kicked off a new arc for the anime's final episodes airing this Spring, and the creator behind it all is celebrating the release of Episode 9 with some special new art! Kaiju No. 8 has been leading the pack as the big blockbuster anime release of the Spring, and the anime has been only getting more intense as Kafka Hibino and the rest of his squad continue to take on stronger and stronger monsters. Now as the anime is gearing up for its final slate of episodes, the creator is really showing their support for it all.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9 has kicked off the Raid on Tachikawa Base arc as Kafka and the rest of his squad are immediately thrown into a new fight following their first real successful mission, and that means the series is about to get into a slate of terrifying battles as it wraps up the rest of its episodes. To celebrate the release of Episode 9 of the anime, Kaiju No. 8 series creator Naoya Matsumoto has shared a special relaxed art of Kafka's squad as they won't be relaxing any time soon.

男だらけ特番めっちゃ笑った 笑

そしてこの後２３時からは怪獣8号アニメ第9話です！ pic.twitter.com/sqrRHl5sQx — 松本 直也 怪獣8号連載中 (@ringo_inuS) June 8, 2024

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9

Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming its new episodes live on Saturday mornings at 7:00AM PST around the world with both X and Crunchyroll. The episodes are then available for on-demand streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after, and it's where you can check out Episode 9 along with the rest of the season in both Japanese and English language audio. As for what to expect from the anime's story, Kaiju No. 8 teases itself as such:

"In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles.

Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."