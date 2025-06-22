Kaiju No. 8 Confirms Release Date for Its Final Chapter

Kaiju No. 8 is going to be bringing its manga to an end after five years of serialization with Shueisha’s Jump+ app, and the release date for its final chapter has finally been announced. Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8 manga was one of the first major releases launched with Shueisha’s second major era of the Jump+ app. It hit in the same period as other standout hits like Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family, and has since found its own blockbuster success in the series since its initial debut. But now the manga story is coming to an end just as the anime prepares for its comeback.

Kaiju No. 8 surprised fans earlier this Summer when it was announced that it would be ending in just two more chapters. Now that the penultimate chapter of the series has launched around the world, it’s now been confirmed that the final chapter of Kaiju No. 8 overall will be hitting on July 17th, and will be available to read (for free) in English with both Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.

What to Know for Kaiju No. 8 Finale

Kaiju No. 8 will be officially coming to an end with the release of Chapter 129 on July 17th outside of Japan. Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga series began its run back in 2020, but only in the last couple of years has reached true juggernaut status thanks to the successful debut of its official anime adaptation. Finally hitting screens throughout the world last year, the anime has drawn more attention to the manga as a result. But surprisingly, the manga has been in the midst of what fans didn’t actually know was the final battle for the series overall. But that final battle has since ended.

Kafka Hibino struck the Meireki Kaiju with what he intended to be the final blow, and the penultimate chapter of the series picks up right after Kafka makes this sacrifice. To stand up to this kaiju’s power, Kafka needed to sacrifice his own human heart and completely become a kaiju himself. Following the end of the fight, he along with other kaiju are now starting to disappear. But one final twist seems to have saved Kafka, and opened up a bright future for him and the rest of Japan potentially without the threat of Kaiju to deal with from now on.

How Will Kaiju No. 8 End?

As the final chapter of Kaiju No. 8 readies to hit later this Summer, fans are going to see whether or not it’s going to be a happy ending for Kafka and the others. It all seems to be going in that direction as Kafka has funneled all of the past regrets from those that died at the kaiju’s hands into the final blow against the Meiriki Kaiju. The penultimate chapter has also teased that Kafka was able to regain his human heart, and return to a normal life without the ability (or burden) to transform from now on.

Kaiju No. 8 will be officially returning to TV later this July, and Season 2 of the anime will be a week or so into its run as the manga ends its own. This means fans are going to be more clued into the future of the TV anime than ever as we wait for the anime franchise to continue to adapt the remaining arcs and battles when Season 2 comes to an end. Now that we’ll see how it ends, it won’t be too much longer before the anime makes it all official too.